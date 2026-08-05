Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Kicks Off This Week

Sturgis, South Dakota, is buzzing with excitement as the 86th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begins its festivities today. The official rally runs from Friday (August 7) through Sunday (August 16), with this year's theme, "America 250," celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, known as the world's largest biker rally, attracts over 500,000 visitors each year. It all started in 1938, when Clarence "Pappy" Hoel organized the first event, then called the Black Hills Motor Classic. Since then, the rally has grown into a massive gathering featuring races, concerts, and scenic rides through the Black Hills. According to Travel South Dakota, the event brings in approximately $800 million in revenue annually.

This year's rally offers a packed schedule of events, including charity rides, bike shows, and concerts featuring big names like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Yungblud, Megadeth, and David Lee Roth. Sturgis.com provides a comprehensive list of events, ensuring attendees don't miss any of the action.

Visitors can also explore the scenic routes of the Black Hills, including the Needles Highway and Spearfish Canyon. The rally is not just about motorcycles; it also features numerous vendors, food stalls, and live entertainment at venues like the Sturgis Buffalo Chip and Full Throttle Saloon.

For those planning to attend, it's recommended to book accommodations well in advance, as lodging fills up quickly. Options range from hotels and RV sites to tent camping and cabins. More information on lodging can be found at the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce website.

As the rally kicks off, Sturgis is set to transform into a vibrant hub of motorcycle culture, welcoming riders from across the globe to celebrate the spirit of freedom and adventure.