Texans WR Practices In Pads For First Time

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell practiced in pads for the first time in nearly two years today (Wednesday, August 5), marking a significant step in his recovery from a severe knee injury. Dell, 26, suffered a dislocated knee and multiple ligament tears late in the 2024 season, which sidelined him for all of 2025.

According to Yahoo Sports, Dell was not listed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, indicating he is cleared for all drills at training camp. During the offseason, Dell made progress, participating in individual drills and catching passes against the team's secondary.

Toro Times reported that Dell's return is highly anticipated, as he was previously on track to break rookie receiving records for the Texans. His dynamic playstyle and strong connection with quarterback C.J. Stroud are expected to enhance the team's offense.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans praised Dell's determination during his recovery, and general manager Nick Caserio expressed optimism about Dell's participation in offseason workouts, as noted by CW39 Houston. The Texans are hopeful Dell will be ready for preseason games, adding depth to their receiving corps alongside Pro Bowler Nico Collins.