Used Up SpaceX Rocket Slams Into Moon

By iHeartRadio

August 5, 2026

SpaceX Reports First Quarterly Earnings Since Going Public
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Astronomers believe a discarded SpaceX Falcon Nine rocket has crashed into the moon overnight (August 5). The multi-ton rocket, which had been floating around the moon since last year after launching a lunar lander, was projected to hit the lunar surface at a speed of 5,400 miles per hour. As of now, astronomers have not yet confirmed the impact.

NASA predicts that the collision will create an impact crater approximately 60 feet wide and 12 feet deep. Discarded rockets typically burn up in Earth's atmosphere, but this one was left in space, leading to its eventual collision with the moon.

SpaceX, known for its reusable rockets, has been making headlines for its financial performance. The company recently reported a 92% increase in revenue for the second quarter, reaching $7.8 billion. However, despite the strong financial results, SpaceX shares have declined due to concerns over high capital expenditures, particularly in its artificial intelligence segment, as reported by Fortune.

The incident highlights the growing issue of space debris and its potential impacts. As more companies and countries launch missions into space, the management of space junk becomes increasingly critical. SpaceX's recent activities, including its plans to build AI data centers in space, further emphasize the need for careful consideration of space debris management.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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