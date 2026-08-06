Bills' Gardner-Johnson Back At Practice After Injury

The Buffalo Bills' defense received a boost today as safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson returned to practice after a calf strain had sidelined him. The 28-year-old athlete participated in training camp with a protective sleeve on his right calf, marking a significant step in his recovery. Last week, Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field after suffering the injury during a non-contact play at St. John Fisher University.

Initial concerns about a possible Achilles injury were alleviated when tests confirmed a lower calf strain. According to Yahoo Sports, the Bills were relieved to avoid a more severe injury. Head coach Joe Brady expressed gratitude, stating the team was "really fortunate" that the injury wasn't more serious.

Gardner-Johnson, who signed a one-year deal with Buffalo worth up to $6 million, is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming NFL season. In his absence, the team has relied on veterans Geno Stone and Damar Hamlin, along with rookie Jalon Kilgore, who has impressed during camp. 700WLW reported that Kilgore recorded two interceptions and three pass breakups in recent practices.

The Bills are optimistic about Gardner-Johnson's availability for Week 1, though they plan to be cautious with his recovery. As YourErie.com noted, calf injuries can be tricky, and the team aims to avoid rushing him back too soon. With the defense now at full strength, the Bills are focused on building stability as they prepare for the upcoming season.