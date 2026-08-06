Colts' Taylor Signs Two-Year Extension

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has secured his future with the team by signing a two-year, $44 million contract extension today (Thursday, August 6). This new deal makes Taylor the second highest-paid running back in the NFL, trailing only the Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson, who signed a record-setting contract earlier this week.

Taylor, now 27, has been a key player for the Colts since joining the team. His new contract reflects his importance to the franchise and his impressive performance on the field. The extension comes as Taylor enters the final year of his previous three-year, $42 million contract, which he signed in 2023.

The extension has been a topic of interest, especially after Robinson's lucrative deal. Taylor learned about Robinson's contract during a press conference and expressed his happiness for his fellow running back. "Man, I'm happy. I'm happy for him and his family. The guy works hard," Taylor said, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

Meanwhile, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs continues his training camp hold-in as he seeks his own contract extension. The running back market has seen significant movement recently, with several players securing substantial deals.

Taylor's performance over the past seasons has been impressive. He is tied for second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns and ranks third in rushing yards. His commitment to the Colts and his desire to remain with the team long-term have been clear, with Taylor stating he wants to be a "Colt for life."

As Taylor continues to focus on his game, the Colts have shown their commitment to keeping their star player. Team owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon has expressed a desire to retain Taylor, emphasizing his importance to the franchise. The new contract extension solidifies Taylor's place with the Colts and sets the stage for his continued success on the field.