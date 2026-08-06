Donald Works Out For Rams In Comeback Attempt

Aaron Donald is taking steps toward a potential return to the NFL, as he recently participated in a workout with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday (August 5). The 35-year-old defensive tackle, who retired three years ago, donned a helmet but no pads during the session. Rams head coach Sean McVay described it as the "best tryout we've ever had," according to an article by Yahoo Sports.

Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, is contemplating a comeback to join forces with reigning sack leader Myles Garrett, who the Rams acquired in a recent trade. The prospect of Donald and Garrett anchoring the defensive line has generated excitement among fans and analysts alike. McVay noted that while no decision has been made, things are "going in the right direction" regarding Donald's return, as reported by NFL.com.

The Rams officially listed Donald's workout as a "tryout" on the NFL's personnel notice, sparking further speculation about his return. Although Donald did not wear pads during the workout, his presence on the field has fueled anticipation of a comeback. According to TMZ Sports, Donald has been focusing on conditioning, and the idea of playing alongside Garrett is intriguing to him.

As fans eagerly await an official announcement, the Rams' defensive line, potentially featuring Donald, Garrett, and other talented players, could become a formidable force in the league. Until then, the football world remains on standby for Donald's decision regarding his future in the NFL.