Eagles Extend Vegas Sphere Residency, Adding More Shows

The Eagles have announced an extension of their residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, making it the longest-running residency in the venue's history. The band revealed on Instagram that four additional shows have been added due to overwhelming demand. These new dates are set for January 15, 16, 22, and 23, 2027.

Since the start of their residency in September 2024, the Eagles have performed a total of 72 shows at The Sphere. The residency, titled "Live in Concert at Sphere," has been a massive success, drawing large crowds and earning significant revenue. According to Consequence, the residency has grossed over $285 million from 58 concerts and sold nearly 950,000 tickets.

The Sphere offers an immersive experience with advanced technologies, including the highest resolution LED display and a state-of-the-art audio system. These features provide fans with a unique and engaging concert experience. The venue's website highlights the use of Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers clear and precise audio to every guest.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will be available through a series of pre-sales starting Wednesday, August 12, with general sales beginning Friday, August 14. Fans can purchase tickets through the Eagles' official website and other ticketing platforms.

Despite earlier statements from Don Henley that the band's "miraculous run" might be coming to an end, the Eagles continue to captivate audiences with their performances. The extension of their residency demonstrates the band's enduring popularity and the high demand for their live shows.