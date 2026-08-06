Iran: U.S. Ready To "Return To Commitments"

Iran has stated that the United States is prepared to "return to commitments," while denying any ongoing talks with Washington. On Wednesday (August 5), Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, commented on the situation without much detail, possibly referring to an interim agreement reached in June. Under this agreement, the U.S. promised to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports, while cargo ships would be allowed free maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump confirmed that discussions with Iran are happening, "whether Iran wants to admit it or not." He also mentioned that a deal is close but warned that the U.S. is ready to resume military strikes if necessary. Trump stated, "The Strait’s going to be open very soon or they are going to get hit really hard."

Iran, however, maintains that its negotiations are solely with Oman, aiming to establish safe shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. According to CNN, Iran and Oman are close to finalizing a framework for commercial shipping, but this would not automatically reopen the waterway.

The situation remains tense, with Iran and the U.S. sending mixed messages. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Bagahei, indicated that a deal is close, provided that "some third parties do not obstruct work in this regard." Meanwhile, CNBC reported that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested a deal could be reached soon to ensure freedom of movement through the Strait.

The ongoing discussions and potential agreements are critical as they involve the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil supply. The resolution of these talks could significantly impact international relations and economic stability in the region.