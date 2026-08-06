Lions' Gibbs Ends Hold-In, Practices

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ended his training camp hold-in today, participating in individual drills and a team walkthrough. The 24-year-old, who has been present but not practicing, is reportedly negotiating a new contract. Gibbs has been a key player for the Lions, making three Pro Bowls in his three NFL seasons.

Gibbs, the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. He currently has two years left on his rookie contract, which includes a fifth-year option worth $14.3 million in 2027. Despite his absence from practice, Gibbs has maintained that his hold-in is not solely about contract negotiations.

Gibbs told reporters, "Only time will tell," when asked about his return to full practice. He added, "Nah, it's not about that," when questioned if his absence was contract-related.

Head coach Dan Campbell mentioned that Gibbs had a minor back issue during a conditioning test, but it was not severe. Campbell expressed optimism about Gibbs' presence at practice, stating, "He's still part of us, and the guys, our players love him, we love him."

Gibbs' situation mirrors that of fellow 2023 first-round pick Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons, who is also seeking a new deal. Both players are expected to command contracts exceeding $20 million annually, with Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley currently the highest-paid running back at $20.6 million per year.

The Lions are keen to secure Gibbs' future, as well as other key players like tight end Sam LaPorta and defensive back Brian Branch. With Gibbs back on the field, the Lions hope to resolve the contract situation swiftly as they prepare for the upcoming season.