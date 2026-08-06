Red Sox, Braves Seek Eighth Straight Wins

By iHeartRadio

August 6, 2026

Chicago White Sox v Boston Red Sox
Photo: Brian Fluharty / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves are both aiming to extend their impressive winning streaks to eight games tonight in Major League Baseball. The Red Sox will face the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, hoping to continue their hot streak. Meanwhile, the Braves are set to conclude their series against the Miami Marlins with a similar goal in mind.

Both teams have been performing exceptionally well, showcasing strong offensive and defensive plays. The Red Sox, known for their powerful lineup, have been consistently outscoring their opponents, while the Braves have displayed remarkable pitching and fielding skills.

Tonight's games are part of a busy Thursday schedule in MLB. The Baltimore Orioles are also looking to complete a sweep against the Los Angeles Angels, and the Cincinnati Reds aim to do the same against the Oakland Athletics.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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