Suns Ink Brooks To Three-Year Extension

The Phoenix Suns have secured their top defender, Dillon Brooks, with a three-year, $73 million contract extension through the 2029-30 NBA season. The 30-year-old forward, who joined the Suns last season as part of the Kevin Durant trade, averaged a career-high 20.2 points per game. His performance helped the Suns achieve a 45-win season and a playoff berth, marking a significant improvement from their previous 27th place in team defense to ninth.

Brooks' extension was negotiated by Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein and general manager Brian Gregory with agent Mike George of Klutch Sports. The Suns prioritized keeping Brooks, avoiding the 2027 free agency, and reentering the luxury tax to maintain their roster continuity. Suns owner Mat Ishbia expressed his commitment to Brooks, stating on X that the team was not interested in trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite missing 18 games last season due to a fractured left hand, Brooks returned to play a crucial role in the playoffs, averaging 26 points per game. His defensive prowess has been instrumental in the Suns' success, and his extension is part of the team's broader strategy to secure its core players, including Mark Williams, Collin Gillespie, and Jordan Goodwin.

While the extension has received praise for Brooks' contributions, it has also sparked mixed reactions, with some questioning the high value of the deal. Nevertheless, Brooks' role as a defensive agitator and his energy on the court have been recognized as valuable assets for the Suns as they look to build on their recent success.