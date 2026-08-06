Tennessee Primaries On Thursday

Primary elections in Tennessee are set to take place on Thursday (August 6), with the Republican primary for governor being the main event. The race features Senator Marsha Blackburn, Congressman John Rose, and State Representative Monty Fritts as they vie to replace term-limited Republican Governor Bill Lee. President Donald Trump, who has previously supported both Blackburn and Rose, has not endorsed a candidate in this race.

The Democratic primary for governor includes five candidates, among them Memphis City Councilwoman Jerri Green. Meanwhile, Republican Senator Bill Hagerty is running unopposed in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate, while five Democrats are competing to challenge him in the midterms.

The state will also see several U.S. House races, including the newly drawn 9th District, which has attracted a mix of Republican and Democratic candidates. Notably, state Rep. Justin Pearson, who was expelled from office in 2023 but won back his seat, is running in the Democratic primary for this district.

The outcome of these primaries will be crucial as Tennessee has not elected a Democratic governor in 20 years. The Associated Press will provide vote results and declare winners in contested primaries for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state Senate, and state House. According to WCYB, polls in Tennessee will close at 8 p.m. ET, and early voting has already seen significant participation.