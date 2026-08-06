Texans, LB To'o To'o Agree To Extension

The Houston Texans and linebacker Henry To'o To'o have reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension. The deal, valued at $16 million, will keep the 25-year-old with the team that selected him as a fifth-round draft pick in 2023. To'o To'o played in all 17 games for Houston last season, starting in two playoff games.

To'o To'o, who was drafted from the Alabama Crimson Tide, has become a key part of the Texans' defense. His performance has been noteworthy since joining the team, and the Texans see him as a valuable asset moving forward. According to Battle Red Blog, To'o To'o has developed into a starting linebacker and a great counterpart to Azeez Al-Shaair.

The Texans' decision to extend To'o To'o's contract reflects their confidence in his abilities and potential to contribute to the team's future success. As Spotrac notes, the Texans are actively managing their roster and securing key players for the long term.

This extension comes as the Texans evaluate their 2023 draft class, which has been instrumental in the team's recent performance. The extension of To'o To'o's contract aligns with the Texans' strategy to build a strong and competitive team in the AFC.