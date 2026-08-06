Universal Studios Hollywood Issues Measles Exposure Warning

Universal Studios Hollywood has issued a measles exposure warning after an infected individual visited the park on Sunday, July 26, between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Health officials urge those present during that time to verify their vaccination status and contact their healthcare provider if they are pregnant, have an infant, are immunocompromised, or unvaccinated. Visitors are also advised to stay home and consult a healthcare provider if they develop symptoms like a runny nose, cough, fever, rash, or red and watery eyes.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the potential exposure, as confirmed cases of measles in California have more than doubled compared to last year. Measles, a highly contagious virus, can spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain airborne and on surfaces for hours, increasing the risk of transmission.

KTLA reports that those at risk may develop symptoms from seven to 21 days after exposure. The last day to monitor for symptoms is August 16. Health officials recommend that individuals with symptoms contact their healthcare provider before visiting a facility to prevent further spread.

The Los Angeles Times notes that the measles outbreak is part of a larger trend, with 2,371 confirmed cases nationwide this year, the highest since 1991. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that 93% of cases are linked to outbreaks, primarily affecting unvaccinated individuals.

The CDC and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health emphasize the importance of the MMR vaccine, which is administered in two doses, as the most effective way to prevent measles and its complications. They urge everyone to ensure their immunity, especially before traveling or attending crowded events.