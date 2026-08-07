Billie Eilish Unrecognizable In First On-Set Pics From Feature Acting Debut

Billie Eilish is ready for her big-screen debut.

The HIT ME HARD AND SOFT musician, 24, is making her feature acting debut in the upcoming film adaptation of Sylvia Plath's 1963 novel The Bell Jar, directed by Sarah Polley, per People.

Recent photos obtained by Page Six of Eilish hard at work on the Toronto set show the "Birds of a Feather" singer looking unrecognizable as her role as protagonist Esther Greenwood. With brown shoulder-length hair and an occasional red lip, Eilish donned a 1950s-style wardrobe that included a belted navy blue dress and a checkered pleated skirt paired with red short-sleeved sweater. Another scene saw the musician-turned-actress walking in the rain wearing a green button-front dress over a light-colored skirt.

Eilish's transformation was shocking that even some of her fans couldn't believe how different she appears in the vintage ensemble.

"It took me too long to realize it was her. I was like 'wow that actor looks just like Billie Eilish," one Reddit user said, while another added, "She does NOT look like a pop star at all and one of the most challenging [things] to do as an actor is disappearing into a role."

While The Bell Jar may be Eilish's first feature role, she previously had a guest appearance in the 2023 Prime Video dark comedy series Swarm.