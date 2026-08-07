Bills Sign Torrence To Four-Year Extension

By iHeartRadio

August 7, 2026

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills
Photo: Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills have secured the future of one of their key offensive players, O'Cyrus Torrence, by signing him to a four-year, $78 million contract extension. Torrence, a 26-year-old guard, was entering the final year of his rookie contract. He played every offensive snap for the Bills last season, underscoring his importance to the team.

Drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Torrence has been a consistent starter for Buffalo, never missing a game since joining the team. His performance has earned him a spot on the list of the NFL's "Most Important Contract Decisions" for 2026, according to Yahoo Sports. Despite not being a household name, Torrence's reliability and skill have made him a vital part of the Bills' offensive line.

Torrence's new contract reflects his value to the team, with a significant increase from his previous four-year, $6.22 million rookie deal. The extension ensures that he remains a cornerstone of the offensive line, which has been remarkably stable over the past few seasons. The Bills' general manager, Brandon Beane, has managed to keep key players like Torrence on the roster while navigating salary cap constraints.

The extension also highlights the team's commitment to maintaining a strong offensive line to protect star quarterback Josh Allen. With Torrence locked in for the foreseeable future, the Bills can focus on other areas to strengthen their roster as they aim for success in the upcoming seasons.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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