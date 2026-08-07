Body Found In CA Wildfire

A body was discovered in a burned home in Angels Camp, California, marking what could be the first wildfire fatality in the state this year. The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office found the body on Thursday (August 6) in the 4600 block of Jaquima Drive, inside a home destroyed by the Gann Fire. The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed, pending notification of next of kin.

The Gann Fire, which started on Monday (August 3), has burned over 10,000 acres in Calaveras County, prompting evacuation orders and warnings. The fire has also destroyed 18 structures and injured one firefighter. More than 2,700 firefighters are working to contain the blaze, which is currently 33% contained.

Herbert Wayne Smith, a 65-year-old from Valley Springs, was arrested in connection with the fire. He is accused of using spark-producing equipment without proper fire prevention measures, which allegedly ignited the blaze. Smith, who has a prior fire-related offense from 2018, expressed remorse in an interview with KCRA, stating, "I'm so sorry for everything that's happened. That was never my intent."

The Calaveras County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case for possible prosecution. In response to the fire, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency, allowing for additional resources to combat the flames. Evacuation centers have been set up for displaced residents and their pets.

The investigation into the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the discovered body is ongoing. Officials are working to provide timely updates as more information becomes available.