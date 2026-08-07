Braves, Red Sox Look To Continue Heaters Tonight

The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox, two of Major League Baseball's hottest teams, are set to continue their impressive runs tonight. The Braves, leading the National League East, are aiming for their ninth consecutive win as they face former ace Max Fried and the New York Yankees. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox, who have surged up the American League Wild Card standings, will put their eight-game winning streak on the line against the Athletics at Fenway Park.

The Braves have been on a roll, winning eight straight games and 15 of their last 20 since the All-Star break. Under new manager Walt Weiss, the Braves have bounced back from a disappointing 2025 season. Their recent success is bolstered by the return of superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who has been hitting home runs with impressive frequency. According to MLB.com, the Braves hold a comfortable 8 1/2-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East.

The Red Sox have experienced a remarkable turnaround, going from 14 games below .500 to 12 games over .500 in just six weeks. Their current eight-game winning streak includes a dramatic 13-inning victory over the White Sox on Thursday (August 6). Interim manager Chad Tracy praised his team's resilience, noting their ability to come from behind in multiple innings. As reported by MLB.com, Boston has won 26 of their last 29 games, a feat achieved by only a few teams in the past 70 years.

While the Braves and Red Sox aim to extend their winning streaks, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to end their six-game losing streak as they face the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. The Dodgers, who have struggled in August, are hoping to regain their form and maintain their position in the National League West.