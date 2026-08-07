Commanders Officially Sign Stefon Diggs

The Washington Commanders have officially signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million. The 32-year-old, who hails from Gaithersburg, Maryland, is joining his hometown team after a successful stint with the New England Patriots. Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowler, will now play alongside Terry McLaurin, becoming the Commanders' number-two wideout.

Diggs expressed his excitement about joining the Commanders, stating, "I'm just super blessed to have this opportunity. It's been a long time coming. I've remained faithful to the process. Alignment is real, and here I am back home. I'm humbled and thankful to be back where it all started." His sentiments were shared during an interview with NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Last season, Diggs led the Patriots with 85 receptions, 1,015 receiving yards, and four touchdowns, playing a key role in their journey to the Super Bowl. His addition to the Commanders is expected to enhance their offensive capabilities, especially with the presence of emerging quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The signing was well-received by fans and media alike, as the Commanders continue to build a competitive team. Diggs will join the team on the field for practice on Friday (August 7). The move marks a significant step for the Commanders, who are aiming to strengthen their position as contenders in the upcoming NFL season.