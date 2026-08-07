Eagles' Johnson Returns From Absence

By iHeartRadio

August 7, 2026

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
Photo: Mitchell Leff / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are welcoming back a crucial player as right tackle Lane Johnson returned to training camp today after missing several sessions over the past week for personal reasons. Johnson, a 36-year-old veteran, is healthy again after missing the final seven games of last season due to a foot injury.

Johnson's absence had sparked speculation about his future, especially after missing the Eagles' 23-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round. However, Johnson announced in February that he would return for his 14th NFL season, providing much-needed stability to the Eagles' offensive line. His return comes as a relief to the team, which has been adjusting to a coaching transition.

During Johnson's absence, rookie Markel Bell, a third-round pick from Miami, filled in at right tackle. Known as "the Human Skyscraper," Bell stands at 6-foot-9 and 346 pounds. His performance during training camp has been promising, offering the Eagles valuable depth behind Johnson and left tackle Jordan Mailata.

Johnson's return is expected to bolster the Eagles' offense, which struggled without him last season. His experience and skill make him an essential part of the protection for quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles are optimistic that Johnson's presence will enhance their performance as they prepare for the upcoming season.

According to Yahoo Sports, Johnson's absence was excused and unrelated to any injury. The Eagles have no reason to rush him back, given his understanding of the offense and extensive experience with the team.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices