Falcons Release Oft-Injured Linebacker

The Atlanta Falcons have released linebacker Troy Andersen, a former second-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, on Friday (August 7). Andersen, who showed promise with his sideline-to-sideline range and playmaking ability, has been plagued by injuries in recent years.

During his rookie season, Andersen made a significant impact, including a standout performance in Week 4 of the 2024 season against New Orleans. He recorded a pick-six, helping the Falcons secure a 26-24 victory and earning him the NFC Defensive Player of the Week title. Unfortunately, he sustained a knee injury during that game, which sidelined him for five subsequent contests. He returned for a brief period but ended the season on injured reserve.

Injuries continued to hamper Andersen's career. He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list before the 2025 season and did not play that year. Despite restructuring his contract in the offseason, Andersen began the 2026 training camp on the active/PUP list due to ongoing health issues.

The Falcons have made room on their roster by signing wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson. Wilkerson, who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 214 pounds, has played four seasons in the NFL, most recently with the Las Vegas Raiders. He has appeared in nine games and caught six passes, three of which were touchdowns.

As Andersen departs, the Falcons hope Wilkerson can bring fresh energy to their roster. Andersen's release marks the end of a promising but injury-riddled tenure with the Falcons.

Read more about Andersen's release here.