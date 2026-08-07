Judge Backs CA AG's Voter ID Ballot Language Rewrite

A Sacramento Superior Court judge ruled in favor of California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday (August 6), allowing his revised language for Proposition 39, a voter ID initiative, to stand. Proposition 39, which will appear on the November ballot, mandates proof of citizenship for voter registration and government-issued ID for in-person voting.

The revised ballot title now states that the measure "prohibits citizens from voting unless they present government-issued identification." This change sparked a lawsuit from proponents of the measure, who argued that the language was misleading and partisan. According to ABC10, Republican Assemblymember Carl DeMaio criticized the ruling, stating that voters deserve an honest and neutral description of the proposition.

Despite opposition, Bonta defended the language as lawful and necessary for clarity. He emphasized his duty to provide an impartial and accurate description of the measure. The court agreed with Bonta, asserting that the proposition indeed imposes restrictions on voting without proper identification.

Proponents, including Republican state Senator Tony Strickland, expressed disappointment, alleging that the attorney general's actions were partisan. However, the judge's decision means that the revised language will appear on the November ballot.

The initiative, if passed, would amend the California Constitution to require government-issued identification for voting and mandate that election officials maintain accurate voter registration lists. The measure has sparked significant debate, with supporters arguing it enhances election security and opponents claiming it could suppress voter turnout.

As reported by KCRA, DeMaio plans to continue advocating for the measure, despite the legal setback. He emphasized the importance of informing voters about the initiative ahead of the election.

California voters will have the final say on Proposition 39 in November, with both sides preparing for a contentious campaign. The deadline to finalize ballot language is August 10, ensuring the measure's presence in the upcoming election.