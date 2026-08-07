Raiders' Crosby, Cousins Scuffle At Practice

The Las Vegas Raiders' training camp saw a heated moment when quarterback Kirk Cousins and defensive end Maxx Crosby had a scuffle during practice on Friday (August 7). The two team leaders exchanged words and got into each other's faces, but the confrontation did not escalate into physical violence.

Head Coach Klint Kubiak addressed the incident, noting that such altercations are part of the competitive environment of training camp. However, he emphasized that he does not want to see such behavior continue into the regular season. "It's all part of the process," Kubiak stated, "but we need to channel that energy positively."

Crosby, who is returning to the field after a knee surgery that sidelined him last season, has been practicing with intensity. His return has been highly anticipated, and he has shown explosive performance in the first few days of camp. Crosby admitted to sometimes pushing the limits in practice, stating, "I practice one way. I know that I push the line and sometimes I go over the line."

Cousins, who is adjusting to facing Crosby's caliber of play in practice, jokingly expressed his hope that Crosby respects the non-contact jersey rule for quarterbacks. Despite the scuffle, both players are focused on improving and leading the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.