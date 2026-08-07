Sen. Murkowski Will Vote "No" On Blanche Nomination

Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska announced on Friday (August 7) that she will vote against the nomination of Todd Blanche as Attorney General, creating a significant hurdle for President Donald Trump's nominee. Murkowski's decision, shared on social media, stems from her concerns about Blanche's ability to maintain an independent Justice Department under President Trump. She stated, "The country needs an Attorney General who will check the worst impulses of this administration."

Murkowski joins Maine Senator Susan Collins in opposing Blanche's nomination, leaving the Republicans with a narrow path to confirmation in a chamber where they hold a 53-47 majority. With Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell absent due to health issues, Blanche's confirmation could hinge on the decision of Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, who has yet to announce his stance.

The Senate is set to adjourn for a five-week recess after Friday, adding urgency to the proceedings. President Trump expressed his intention to keep Blanche at the Justice Department even if his nomination fails, describing him as "fair" and "not a radical flamethrower." However, Trump acknowledged the political challenges, noting Murkowski's previous vote to impeach him.

The nomination has faced scrutiny due to a controversial settlement involving Trump's lawsuit against the IRS, which included a proposed $1.8 billion fund to compensate Trump allies and provided immunity from tax audits. Murkowski's opposition injects further uncertainty into Blanche's confirmation, with Democrats and some Republicans expressing concerns about the settlement's implications.

The Washington Post and Spectrum News have reported on the unfolding situation, highlighting the potential for a political setback for the Trump administration if Blanche's nomination is blocked.