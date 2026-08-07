Senate Rushes To Finalize Bills Before August Recess

By iHeartRadio

August 7, 2026

US-POLITICS-CONGRESS
Photo: ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP / Getty Images

The U.S. Senate is working to finalize key legislative actions before departing Washington for a five-week recess today (Friday, August 7). According to Politico, Republican Majority Leader John Thune is pushing to pass a stopgap funding bill and a sanctions bill against Russia. The stopgap funding aims to extend the government funding deadline to December 11, preventing a potential shutdown on September 30. Additionally, the Senate is considering a bill to impose sanctions on buyers of Russian oil and gas, a measure strongly supported by the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

The Senate is also focused on confirming Todd Blanche as Attorney General. Blanche's nomination faced delays due to concerns over a controversial $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization fund" linked to President Donald Trump's IRS settlement. However, NPR reports that Blanche formally rescinded the fund, allowing his nomination to advance from the Senate Judiciary Committee with a 12-10 vote. Despite this progress, some Republicans, like Senator Susan Collins, remain opposed, citing concerns about the Department of Justice's independence.

The Senate's agenda also includes discussions on a cryptocurrency bill and a college sports overhaul. However, the focus remains on passing the stopgap funding and sanctions bills before the recess. The outcome of these legislative efforts will shape the political landscape as the midterm elections approach.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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