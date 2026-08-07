Texas OL Hutson Returns After Court Ruling

Cole Hutson, a top offensive lineman for the Texas Longhorns, has rejoined the team after a federal judge granted him a fifth year of eligibility. Hutson, who went undrafted in April, had participated in minicamps with the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys but did not secure a contract.

The decision to allow Hutson to return came after he reached an agreement with the NCAA. This agreement followed a legal battle where Hutson sought emergency injunctive relief, challenging the NCAA's new age-based eligibility rule. According to Yahoo Sports, the ruling in Colorado sided with athletes from the 2022 recruiting class, granting them an additional year of eligibility.

Hutson, a 6-foot-5, 308-pound lineman from Frisco, Texas, initially signed with the Longhorns as a consensus four-star prospect. He made 48 appearances and 23 starts over his four-year career. In 2025, he started the season as a center but later moved to left guard, helping stabilize the team's offensive line.

The NCAA's new eligibility model, which grants athletes five years regardless of playing time, was at the heart of Hutson's legal challenge. The change, effective this August, removes the redshirt concept and starts the eligibility clock based on enrollment or age.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian expressed optimism about Hutson's return, noting his experience and potential contribution to the team. Sarkisian told the Austin American-Statesman, "There's nothing like having an experienced player on your team."

With the legal battle resolved, Hutson is expected to provide valuable depth on the Longhorns' offensive line. As the team prepares for the upcoming season, Hutson's return could bolster their efforts to improve and compete at a high level.