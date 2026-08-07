Thailand School Shooting Leaves Eight Dead

A tragic shooting spree in Thailand resulted in the deaths of at least eight people, including a 14-year-old suspect, on Friday (August 7). The teenager reportedly began the rampage by killing his grandparents at their home before proceeding to Debsirin Nonthaburi School, located on the outskirts of Bangkok, where he shot and killed three teachers and three students.

According to Al Jazeera, the suspect was a student at the school and was found dead at the scene. The attack left over 30 people injured, with some students hurt while trying to escape the chaos. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul described the attack as "well prepared" with "clear goals" and expressed his condolences to the victims' families.

The nine-millimeter handgun used in the shooting belonged to the suspect's grandfather. The incident has reignited discussions about gun control in Thailand, where gun ownership is relatively high despite strict laws. Reuters reported that the shooter fired at least 26 bullets and was found with additional ammunition.

This shooting is the second school-related incident in Thailand this year, following a February attack in Hat Yai district. The country has experienced a series of deadly shootings in recent years, prompting calls for stricter gun regulations.

Deputy Education Minister Akkharanan Kannakittinan stated that the government is coordinating efforts to provide assistance to those affected by the tragedy. As the investigation continues, authorities are looking into the suspect's possible stress from studying as a contributing factor to the attack.