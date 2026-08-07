Twins Calling Up Number Two Prospect

The Minnesota Twins are set to elevate their number two prospect, Kaelen Culpepper, to the major leagues for the first time. The 23-year-old infielder will join the team in Milwaukee for the series opener on Monday (August 7). Culpepper, who has impressed at Triple-A St. Paul, is expected to take the field as the Twins' shortstop.

Culpepper's call-up follows a strong performance in the minors, where he hit .271 with 14 home runs and 17 stolen bases. His versatility on the field, having played shortstop, second base, and third base, has made him a valuable asset for the Twins. According to Yahoo Sports, Culpepper is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Twins' system and 29th overall in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list.

Selected 21st overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, Culpepper has quickly progressed through the minor league ranks. His promotion was delayed by a glute injury in June, but he has since returned to form. The Twins will need to make a roster move to accommodate Culpepper, as their 40-man roster is currently full.

Twins fans are eager to see how Culpepper will perform at the major league level, as the team looks to build for the future. His debut comes as Minnesota aims to strengthen their lineup and compete for a playoff spot.