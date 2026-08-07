Wizards, Anthony Davis Delay Contract Talks Until Season Starts

The Washington Wizards and star player Anthony Davis have mutually decided to postpone contract extension talks until after the 2026-27 NBA season begins. According to ESPN, both parties agreed to reassess the situation after the first 20 games of the season. This decision allows Davis to evaluate the team's competitiveness and future plans, while the Wizards can assess Davis's performance and health.

Davis, a 10-time All-Star, became eligible on Thursday (August 6) for a four-year, $275 million extension. The first year of the extension would replace his $62.8 million player option for the 2027-28 season. The Wizards, who have struggled in recent years, hope to become playoff contenders with the addition of Davis and other key players like Trae Young and Deandre Ayton.

Davis was traded to the Wizards last season but did not play due to a hand injury. He has only appeared in 62 games over the past two seasons, raising concerns about his durability. Despite these concerns, Davis remains optimistic about the Wizards' young talent, including 2026 No. 1 draft pick AJ Dybantsa.

The Wizards' decision to delay extension talks reflects their cautious approach, given Davis's injury history. They aim to see if Davis can help propel the team up the standings before committing to a long-term deal. As Yahoo Sports reported, both Davis and the Wizards have "unanswered questions" about their potential long-term partnership.

The Wizards have invested heavily in veteran talent, as seen with Young's four-year, $212 million extension. However, they remain cautious about offering a similar deal to Davis until they see how he performs this season.