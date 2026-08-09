WNBA's DiJonai Carrington Posts "White Privilege" After Ejection

During Saturday's (August 8) WNBA game, DiJonai Carrington of the Chicago Sky was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul against the Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham. The incident occurred when Cunningham was attempting a fast-break layup, and Carrington hit her in the head and neck, resulting in Cunningham falling to the court. Shortly after, Carrington posted "WHITE PRIVILEGE" on social media, tagging the Indiana Fever.

The foul, initially assessed as a Flagrant 1, was upgraded to a Flagrant 2 upon review due to the severity of the contact. Cunningham, who is white, believed the foul was intentional, stating, "I think it was unnecessary." She dismissed the racial implication, saying, "This has nothing to do with race."

Carrington's post received backlash, prompting her to set her social media account to private. Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh, unaware of the post during the game, stated, "We'll handle that."

Fever coach Stephanie White noted that while the foul was hard, she didn't believe it was intentional. The league is expected to review Carrington's conduct, which could lead to further penalties. Carrington's participation in the Sky's next game against the Seattle Storm on August 10 remains uncertain.