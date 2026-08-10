49ers' McCaffrey Sits Out Practice With "Tightness"

The San Francisco 49ers are addressing injury concerns as running back Christian McCaffrey missed today's training camp session due to "tightness." The team has not provided specific details about the nature of the tightness. The 30-year-old McCaffrey is among several key offensive players who have faced injuries since the start of camp.

Meanwhile, edge rusher Nick Bosa missed his fourth consecutive practice, attributed to general soreness. Bosa, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season, has been participating in individual drills as part of his recovery process. Head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence in Bosa's progress, saying, "I still feel pretty good about that," despite the soreness.

The 49ers' training camp, held in Santa Clara, California, has seen a mix of optimism and challenges. The team is preparing for their first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday (August 13). As reported by ESPN, the camp has also highlighted standout performances, such as rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, who continues to impress with his agility and route running.

The 49ers are hopeful that McCaffrey's absence is short-term, as they aim to maintain a strong offensive lineup. The team is also closely monitoring other players' recoveries to ensure readiness for the upcoming season.