Aaron Donald To Make Comeback Call This Week

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is expected to announce his decision about returning from a two-year retirement by the end of this week. According to Pro Football Talk, the ten-time Pro Bowler is considering a return to the NFL after the Rams acquired edge rusher Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

The Rams have been eagerly awaiting Donald's decision, especially after he participated in a tryout with the team last week. Head coach Sean McVay mentioned that the Rams would provide an update on Donald's status once they returned to their practice facility in Woodland Hills, but no official announcement has been made yet.

Donald, who retired after the 2023 season, has been working out with his trainer and was seen at the UCLA football facility on Friday (August 7). His return could significantly boost the Rams' defense, which already includes standout players like Myles Garrett and cornerback Trent McDuffie. Garrett, who was named the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year, expressed his excitement about the possibility of playing alongside Donald, stating, "Once (Donald) gets here, man. We will absolutely make the most of it and dial it up."

While fans and teammates are hopeful, some remain skeptical about Donald's return. Nick Wright of "First Things First" shared his doubts, saying, "I don’t think he’s coming back." However, if Donald decides to return, he is expected to play a significant role in the Rams' preseason preparations, with plans to involve him in 30-40 snaps in Week 1.

The Rams, who finished the 2025 season with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, are considered strong contenders for the Super Bowl this year. With the addition of key players and the potential return of Donald, the team aims to make a deep postseason run.