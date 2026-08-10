Baseball Legend Tommy John Says Goodbye

Baseball legend Tommy John has announced his retirement from public life at the age of 83. In a heartfelt message shared through the New York Yankees, John expressed gratitude to fans and the late Dr. Frank Jobe, who developed the groundbreaking elbow surgery that bears his name. John, who resides in Bradenton, Florida, is currently dealing with health issues.

John's career spanned 26 seasons from 1963 to 1989, during which he achieved 288 wins, ranking 26th in baseball history. However, he is best known for undergoing the first-ever ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery in 1974, a procedure now commonly known as "Tommy John surgery." This surgery, developed by Dr. Jobe, used a tendon from John's right wrist to replace the damaged ligament in his elbow, allowing him to continue his career for another 14 years.

In his farewell message, John thanked Dr. Jobe, stating, "Thanks to Dr. Jobe, who saved my arm & made it possible for me to continue pitching." The surgery has since become a standard procedure, saving the careers of many pitchers, including stars like Justin Verlander and Shohei Ohtani.

John's illustrious career included stints with the Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels, Oakland Athletics, and Cleveland Guardians. Despite his health challenges, including a battle with bladder cancer, John remains grateful for his career and the support he received, saying, "I will never forget you."