Billy Strings Dons Helmet During Concert After Getting Hit By Object: Watch

Billy Strings is taking extra precautions after a concertgoer threw an object at his head during a recent show.

The bluegrass star took the stage at the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind., on Friday (Aug. 7), wearing a hockey helmet from the local minor league team, the Indy Fuel.

The unconventional accessory came one night after Strings was struck in the head by an object thrown from the audience during the first night of his three-show run at the venue. Fan-captured video showed Strings visibly frustrated by the incident.

The following night, Strings appeared to take the incident in stride, acknowledging the helmet with a smile as the crowd cheered before he performed.

This isn't the first incident to occur at one of the musician's shows. Back in April, Strings broke his leg while skateboarding during one of his shows.

The Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram to share photos of himself in a hospital bed with a cast on his leg. "Well, can't say y'all didn't warn me."

Watch the clip from Friday's performance below.