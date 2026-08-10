Chiefs OC Returns After Wife's Shooting

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has returned to the team's training camp after taking time off to care for his wife, Mia, who was injured in a shooting at their home in Virginia. Bieniemy, 56, was back on the practice field on Monday (August 10) after participating in virtual meetings for several weeks.

The incident occurred in late July when their son, Elijah Bieniemy, allegedly opened fire, resulting in multiple charges against him, including malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Elijah is currently in custody awaiting a mental health evaluation before his next court appearance on August 31.

Mia Bieniemy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been moved out of intensive care, according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. "Mia's doing better. She keeps improving by the day, so that's a positive," Reid said.

During Eric Bieniemy's absence, he remained actively involved with the team by streaming practices from home and providing feedback to the coaching staff. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach confirmed Bieniemy's input has been reaching players on the field, maintaining his influence on the team's offense.

Wide receiver Nikko Remigio noted Bieniemy's presence is felt even when he is not physically there, as the coaching staff reiterates his guidance. Chiefs pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier, who assumed many of Bieniemy's duties, expressed relief at hearing from him, saying it brought a sense of normalcy to the team.

The Chiefs are preparing for their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday (August 15), with Bieniemy's focus primarily on his family during this challenging time.