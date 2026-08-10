Chud The Builder Released After Posting $1M Bond

By iHeartRadio

August 10, 2026

Dalton Eatherly Booking Photo
Photo: Handout / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Online streamer Dalton Eatherly, known as "Chud The Builder," has been released from a Tennessee jail after posting a $1 million bond. Eatherly had been in custody for nearly three months following charges of attempted murder related to a shooting incident outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville on Wednesday (May 13). Eatherly claims he acted in self-defense and accidentally shot himself during the altercation.

The incident began as a verbal dispute that escalated into gunfire, injuring both Eatherly and another man, according to ABC News. Eatherly faces additional charges of employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

In addition to the Montgomery County charges, Eatherly is also facing charges in Davidson County for a separate incident at a Nashville steakhouse, where he was accused of theft of services, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Both cases have been sent to a grand jury.

During a bond hearing, the defense argued for a reduction and approval of a bail source, while prosecutors sought to revoke Eatherly's bond due to his previous harassment case. The court has scheduled a hearing to rule on these motions for June 3, as reported by Clarksville Now.

Eatherly, known for his controversial online content, has faced criticism for his use of racial slurs and confrontational behavior. The case has drawn significant attention, with legal proceedings expected to continue in the coming months.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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