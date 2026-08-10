Commanders LT Awaits Triceps Surgery

The Washington Commanders are bracing for a significant setback as left tackle Laremy Tunsil prepares for surgery on a torn triceps. The injury occurred during a practice session on Saturday (August 8) and will likely sideline the five-time Pro Bowler for most of the 2026 season. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed the surgery, but a precise timeline for Tunsil's return will be established post-procedure.

Tunsil, who was acquired by the Commanders in a trade with Houston in March 2025, signed a two-year, $60.2 million contract extension during the offseason. His absence poses a challenge for Washington, which had hoped his presence would bolster the offensive line and protect quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels, the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, missed significant time last season due to multiple injuries.

The Commanders are considering several options to fill Tunsil's spot. Brandon Coleman, who started 12 games at left tackle as a rookie, will likely step in as Tunsil's replacement. Coleman had been competing for the left guard position but will now return to tackle. Other possibilities include moving swing lineman Andrew Wylie or right tackle Josh Conerly Jr. to the left side.

Tunsil's injury occurred during a one-on-one drill against linebacker Odafe Oweh, resulting in immediate pain and a trip to the medical tent. The recovery from a torn triceps typically spans four to seven months, making it uncertain if Tunsil will return this season.

The Commanders, who are coming off a 5-12 season, had been optimistic about their prospects, especially after signing receiver Stefon Diggs. However, Tunsil's absence is a significant blow to their offensive line, which was expected to be a key component of their strategy for the upcoming season.