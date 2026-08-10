Longtime White Sox SS Anderson Retires

Tim Anderson, a two-time All-Star and 2019 American League batting champion, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after 10 seasons on Monday (August 10). The 33-year-old shortstop, who began his career with the Chicago White Sox, expressed that he no longer found joy in playing the game.

Anderson was drafted by the White Sox in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft and debuted in 2016. He played eight seasons with the team, earning two All-Star selections and leading the majors with a .335 batting average in 2019. Anderson also had a memorable moment in 2021, hitting a walk-off home run in the inaugural Field of Dreams Game against the New York Yankees.

Despite his early success, Anderson's career faced challenges. A knee injury in 2023 affected his performance, leading to a decline in his batting statistics. He played his final seasons with the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels, but struggled to regain his previous form. Anderson finished his career with a .276 batting average, 98 home runs, and 350 RBIs over 991 games.

The White Sox announced plans to honor Anderson with a pregame ceremony on September 17 at Rate Field, during their matchup with the Detroit Tigers. Anderson reflected on his career, stating, "The game brought a lot of pain. A lot of great moments. But throughout playing, it definitely was a lot of dark moments."