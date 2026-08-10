Packers' Parsons Calls Cowboys Return "Optimistic"

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons is eyeing a potential return from a torn ACL to face his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 6. Parsons, who is currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, told NFL Network that returning for the October 18 game is the "most optimistic" timeline, provided there are no setbacks in his recovery.

Parsons, a five-time Pro Bowler, has been working diligently behind the scenes since his knee injury in December. He has not yet been cleared for football activities but remains hopeful about his progress. "Is it possible? Yes, so I wouldn't say it's not possible," Parsons said, emphasizing the importance of putting in the necessary work to make his return a reality.

According to Yahoo Sports, Parsons is eager to return to the field but prioritizes being as good a player as he was before the injury over rushing back. His recovery includes extensive rehab sessions, guided by the Packers' director of sports medicine, Nate Weir. Parsons expressed gratitude for the support and is focused on regaining his form.

The matchup against the Cowboys would be Parsons' second game against his former team since being traded to Green Bay before the 2025 season. Parsons, who signed a four-year, $186 million extension with the Packers, is determined to come back stronger. He stated, "The anger, the frustration, the things that I'm going to have to let out because of how long it's been since I played... that's what people should really worry about."

As reported by Packers.com, Parsons' return is eagerly anticipated, with the Packers opening their regular season on September 13 against the Minnesota Vikings. While Parsons aims for a Week 6 return, his recovery timeline remains flexible, and he continues to work towards his goal of facing the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football" at Lambeau Field.