Panthers Starters To Play Against Bills

The Carolina Panthers will showcase their starting lineup, including quarterback Bryce Young, in their upcoming preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday (August 15). Head coach Dave Canales confirmed that the starters will play between 10 and 20 snaps, marking their first appearance this preseason after sitting out the Hall of Fame Game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Young, who achieved career highs in 2025 with 3,011 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, is eager to hit the field. "Anytime you get to play football live in a stadium, it's a privilege," Young said, expressing his excitement for the opportunity to build on last season's success, which saw the Panthers return to the postseason for the first time since 2017.

Canales' decision to rest the starters in the Hall of Fame Game allowed players like Kenny Pickett and rookie Haynes King to gain valuable experience. King, however, will miss the upcoming game due to a hamstring injury sustained during his game-winning touchdown run against Arizona. His reps will be taken by Kyle Trask, who was signed on Sunday.

The Panthers' matchup with the Bills will be held at the new Highmark Stadium, adding another layer of excitement to the preseason schedule. While Young and the first-team offense will not play a full game, the limited snaps are crucial for assessing their readiness and building chemistry ahead of the regular season.

Injury updates include wide receiver Xavier Legette, who is cleared to play after recovering from a "stinger," and defensive lineman Derrick Brown, who is questionable due to knee soreness. Meanwhile, starting left guard Damien Lewis is doubtful with a calf injury, and defensive lineman Bobby Brown is likely to play despite missing practice for personal reasons.

The Panthers aim to use this game as a stepping stone to further success, building on Young's leadership and the team's promising trajectory from last year.