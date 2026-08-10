Patriots TE Inks Two-Year Extension

The New England Patriots have secured tight end Hunter Henry for an additional two years with a contract extension worth up to $20 million, ensuring he remains a key target for quarterback Drake Maye. The extension comes as Henry, 31, enters the final year of his previous contract after a standout season with a career-high 768 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2025.

Henry's extension includes a base salary of $7.1 million for the 2026 season, with a cap hit of $11.7 million. He also has a prorated signing bonus of $2.5 million, a $1 million active/GM roster bonus, and a $350,000 workout bonus. Additionally, he can earn up to $1 million in incentives based on performance metrics such as receptions.

Since joining the Patriots in 2021, Henry has been a reliable presence on the field. He was originally signed on a three-year, $37.5 million deal and extended for another three years in 2024, with $15.8 million guaranteed. His performance has made him a favorite target, despite the presence of other top receivers like A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs.

Henry's role as a tight end has been pivotal, with his ability to find soft spots in defenses and his strong route-running skills. However, he has faced challenges in blocking and maintaining consistency late in seasons. Despite these challenges, Henry remains a leader on the team, having been voted a captain for three consecutive seasons.