Phoenix Shake Shack Employee Robs Own Store

In a surprising turn of events, Keondre Simmons, a 33-year-old employee at a Shake Shack in Phoenix, Arizona, allegedly robbed his own workplace at gunpoint. On Monday (August 3), Simmons reportedly called out sick only to return later that morning wearing a mask and wielding a gun. According to AZFamily, he forced two coworkers into a walk-in cooler, locking them inside with a latch known only to employees.

Simmons then allegedly confronted the on-duty manager, demanding access to the store safe and making off with approximately $2,800 in cash. The employees managed to escape the cooler using an internal failsafe, but Simmons returned to further threaten them, destroying their cellphones and the office phone before leaving. ABC15 reports that security footage and witness descriptions helped identify Simmons, who was familiar with the store's layout and equipment.

Two days after the robbery, Simmons was arrested in the parking lot of the same Shake Shack. He was seen arriving in a green SUV, similar to the one captured on surveillance footage. During a search of his home, police found a firearm matching the one used in the robbery, along with cash in denominations consistent with the stolen money. Simmons is being held on a $100,000 bond and faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and kidnapping, as noted by Breitbart.