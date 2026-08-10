Phoenix Shake Shack Employee Robs Own Store

By iHeartRadio

August 10, 2026

Shake Shack Reports Quarterly Earning That Beat Expectations, But Company Dampers Outlook
Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images News / Getty Images

In a surprising turn of events, Keondre Simmons, a 33-year-old employee at a Shake Shack in Phoenix, Arizona, allegedly robbed his own workplace at gunpoint. On Monday (August 3), Simmons reportedly called out sick only to return later that morning wearing a mask and wielding a gun. According to AZFamily, he forced two coworkers into a walk-in cooler, locking them inside with a latch known only to employees.

Simmons then allegedly confronted the on-duty manager, demanding access to the store safe and making off with approximately $2,800 in cash. The employees managed to escape the cooler using an internal failsafe, but Simmons returned to further threaten them, destroying their cellphones and the office phone before leaving. ABC15 reports that security footage and witness descriptions helped identify Simmons, who was familiar with the store's layout and equipment.

Two days after the robbery, Simmons was arrested in the parking lot of the same Shake Shack. He was seen arriving in a green SUV, similar to the one captured on surveillance footage. During a search of his home, police found a firearm matching the one used in the robbery, along with cash in denominations consistent with the stolen money. Simmons is being held on a $100,000 bond and faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and kidnapping, as noted by Breitbart.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices