Rays Seek Seventh Straight Win Tonight

The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to extend their winning streak to seven games as they face the Athletics in West Sacramento tonight. This impressive run has helped the Rays solidify their position at the top of the American League East, where they currently hold a five-and-a-half-game lead over the New York Yankees.

In other Major League Baseball action, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Kansas City Royals. Left-hander Tarik Skubal is set to make his second start for the Dodgers after losing his first outing in Dodger Blue last week. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros are clinging to a narrow half-game lead in the AL West as they head into a series opener against the San Francisco Giants.

For fans looking to catch the action, ESPN Analytics provides insights into tonight's games, while the MLB standings offer a current snapshot of team rankings.