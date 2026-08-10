Verizon Service Returns After Cables Were Cut

Verizon customers in Southern California are once again able to make calls and access the internet after a major outage on Sunday (August 9) caused by vandalism. According to Verizon, vandals cut multiple fiber cables, leading to widespread disruptions for mobile and home internet users across the region. The service was restored by 7:30 p.m. on the same day.

Verizon has not disclosed the exact locations where the cables were cut or the number of customers affected. However, reports on social media indicated that areas like the San Fernando Valley experienced outages for several hours. The company has reported the incident to law enforcement and is working with industry partners to prevent future occurrences.

The outage led to frustration among customers who rely on Verizon for connectivity. Jovan Jordan, a customer, expressed dissatisfaction, saying, "I mean, not too happy, because they're charging us prices this month, every month, and it's costly." Others, like Hal Newman, highlighted the impact on family communication, stating, "My wife depends on it. She needs it all the time. We have three children, and she couldn't call any of the three children."

Verizon emphasized the seriousness of the vandalism, stating, "Acts of network theft and vandalism represent a direct threat to the safety and security of our communities." The company is urging anyone who witnesses such acts to report them immediately to local law enforcement.

For updates on service status, Verizon customers can visit their network status page.