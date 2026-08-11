49ers WR Evans Back At Practice

The San Francisco 49ers received some encouraging news as wide receiver Mike Evans returned to practice today (Tuesday, August 11) after being sidelined for a week with a quad strain. Evans participated in the joint practice with the Tennessee Titans, marking his return to the field. The team plans to gradually reintegrate him to avoid re-aggravating the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan emphasized the importance of being cautious with Evans, stating they won't rush him back into full action.

Meanwhile, running back Christian McCaffrey missed his second consecutive practice due to general tightness. The 49ers are closely monitoring his condition to ensure his readiness for the upcoming season. The team's season opener is scheduled for Thursday, September 10, against the Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

The 49ers are currently dealing with several injuries within their roster. Wide receivers Christian Kirk and Jacob Cowing are also out, dealing with a calf strain and a hip issue, respectively. Despite these setbacks, Deebo Samuel has been actively participating in practice, providing much-needed support to the receiving corps.

As the 49ers continue their preparations for the new season, they remain hopeful that their key players will recover in time for the opener. The team is taking a cautious approach to manage injuries and ensure player readiness.