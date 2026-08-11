Alabama Set To Carry Out Execution This Week

Alabama is preparing to execute Jeremy Williams, who pled guilty to the 2021 rape and murder of five-year-old Kamarie Holland. The execution is scheduled for Thursday (August 13) at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama. Williams, who is 41, requested the death penalty and waived his right to appeal, making this the first execution in Alabama this year.

Williams was convicted of capital murder after admitting to sexually assaulting and killing Kamarie Holland. According to USA TODAY, he had also recorded the crime. The victim's mother, Kristy Siple, sold her daughter to Williams for $2,500 and drugs. She is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the heinous nature of the crime. Williams' decision to expedite his execution is unusual, as most death row inmates often prolong the process through appeals. WTVM reports that Williams has been described as "non-remorseful" by District Attorney Rick Chancey.

Governor Kay Ivey scheduled Williams' execution after the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed his conviction in March. This marks the third execution date set by Ivey this year, though the previous two were not carried out. The state plans to use lethal injection for the execution, as noted by the Alabama Reflector.

The execution of Williams is part of a broader trend in Alabama, which executed five people in 2025. If carried out, Williams will be the 22nd person executed in the United States this year.