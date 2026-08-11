Bill Signed Expanding Abortion Access In Massachusetts

Governor Maura Healey signed the Prioritizing Patient Access to Care Act into law on Monday (August 10), expanding abortion access in Massachusetts by removing restrictions on late-term abortions. The new law allows women experiencing serious pregnancy complications to receive necessary medical care from their healthcare providers without needing to travel out-of-state. Previously, Massachusetts law permitted abortions after 24 weeks only in specific cases, such as a deadly fetal diagnosis or to protect the mother's life.

Supporters, including Planned Parenthood, argue that the law empowers patients and doctors to make informed decisions about abortion care. "This legislation is about ensuring that in Massachusetts, reproductive health care decisions are made exclusively by the patient and her doctor," said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano.

Critics, however, see the law as a dangerous precedent. Representative Alyson Sullivan-Almeida expressed concerns, stating, "It's a very sad day in the commonwealth of Massachusetts. The precedent that we're setting is that a mother can get an abortion up until the moment of birth for a healthy, viable baby."

The Massachusetts House passed the bill with a 119-33 vote, and it was subsequently approved by the Senate. Governor Healey emphasized the importance of state-level policies in protecting reproductive health care, especially as it faces challenges nationally. "I promise that no matter what Donald Trump or Republicans in Congress or the Supreme Court does, we're going to continue to make sure that women and families have access to the health care that they need right here in Massachusetts," Healey said during the signing ceremony.

The law reflects Massachusetts' commitment to reproductive rights and ensures that patients can receive essential care without leaving the state. For more information, visit WWLP.