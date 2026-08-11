Charley Crockett recently addressed a controversy surrounding his stance on A.I. data centers. The confusion began with an article from the San Antonio Current, which suggested that Crockett supported the construction of these centers. However, Crockett has made it clear that he stands against them.

In a social media post, Crockett expressed his support for fellow Texans Willie Nelson and Tanya Tucker, who have both opposed data centers in rural Texas.

Crockett wrote, "I stand with Willie Nelson & Tanya Tucker against data centers in our rural Texas communities," emphasizing his alignment with their views.

The controversy arose from a misinterpretation of Crockett's earlier social media post, where he commented on celebrities' use of technology.

He stated, "It's difficult for me to take a celebrity serious railing against data centers when they're posting enough selfie videos to house one themselves." This comment was taken out of context, leading to the misunderstanding.

Crockett responded to the San Antonio Current article with a strong message, clarifying his long-standing opposition to A.I. and data centers. He criticized the article for public shaming and conformity, stating, "I've been speaking up against AI since way before it was popular to do so." Crockett's stance highlights the ongoing debate about the impact of data centers on rural communities and the environment.

As the conversation continues, Crockett remains firm in his position, advocating for responsible technology use and community protection.