Chiefs Reuniting With Veteran D-Lineman

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back a familiar face from their 2019 Super Bowl-winning team. Defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah has signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogbah, now 32, spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he appeared in 13 games, recording 15 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Originally drafted 32nd overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, Ogbah has played for several teams, including the Miami Dolphins and the Jaguars. Over his 10-year career, he has amassed 332 tackles, 48 sacks, and two interceptions in 136 games. His return to Kansas City is expected to bolster the team's defensive line depth, which had been a concern for fans and management alike.

The Chiefs had been actively seeking veteran pass-rushing talent, showing interest in players like Cam Jordan before he re-signed with the New Orleans Saints. Ogbah's history with the Chiefs made him a logical choice, and his familiarity with the team's defensive schemes under coordinator Steve Spagnuolo could prove beneficial. During his first stint with the Chiefs, Ogbah recorded 5.5 sacks in just 10 games before a torn pectoral muscle ended his season.

Arrowhead Addict notes that Ogbah's presence will add competition to a depth chart that includes George Karlaftis, Ashton Gillotte, and rookie R Mason Thomas. The Chiefs will open their preseason on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams, with their regular season kicking off on September 14 against the Denver Broncos.