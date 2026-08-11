Colts' Alec Pierce Had Second Healing Injection

By iHeartRadio

August 11, 2026

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans - NFL 2025
Photo: Tim Warner / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce remains sidelined as he recovers from ankle surgery performed in late March. According to the Indianapolis Star, Pierce recently received a second platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to aid healing and reduce soreness. This treatment, typically used to repair damaged tissues and ease joint pain, is not considered a setback in his recovery process.

Pierce's ankle issues date back to the end of the 2024 season, with worsening pain throughout 2025. Despite this, he achieved over 1,000 receiving yards and led the NFL in yards per catch for the second consecutive season. After an initial PRP injection post-2025 season failed to resolve the pain, Pierce opted for surgery, knowing it might affect his availability for training camp.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen expressed optimism about Pierce's progress, stating, "We want the return date to be as early as possible, but you kind of got to let your body guide itself." Colts general manager Chris Ballard also emphasized that they do not anticipate long-term issues from the surgery.

While Pierce remains on the physically unable to perform list, he stays mentally engaged, observing practices and learning from the quarterbacks' perspectives. The Colts are hopeful for his return by the regular season opener, as reported by Stampede Blue.

The team continues to monitor Pierce's progress closely, with no definitive timeline for his return to the field. The Colts' receiver corps, already impacted by the trade of Michael Pittman Jr., looks forward to Pierce's recovery and contribution to the team.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices