Colts' Alec Pierce Had Second Healing Injection

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce remains sidelined as he recovers from ankle surgery performed in late March. According to the Indianapolis Star, Pierce recently received a second platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to aid healing and reduce soreness. This treatment, typically used to repair damaged tissues and ease joint pain, is not considered a setback in his recovery process.

Pierce's ankle issues date back to the end of the 2024 season, with worsening pain throughout 2025. Despite this, he achieved over 1,000 receiving yards and led the NFL in yards per catch for the second consecutive season. After an initial PRP injection post-2025 season failed to resolve the pain, Pierce opted for surgery, knowing it might affect his availability for training camp.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen expressed optimism about Pierce's progress, stating, "We want the return date to be as early as possible, but you kind of got to let your body guide itself." Colts general manager Chris Ballard also emphasized that they do not anticipate long-term issues from the surgery.

While Pierce remains on the physically unable to perform list, he stays mentally engaged, observing practices and learning from the quarterbacks' perspectives. The Colts are hopeful for his return by the regular season opener, as reported by Stampede Blue.

The team continues to monitor Pierce's progress closely, with no definitive timeline for his return to the field. The Colts' receiver corps, already impacted by the trade of Michael Pittman Jr., looks forward to Pierce's recovery and contribution to the team.